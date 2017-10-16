Gerard Butler Hospitalized After Motorcycle Accident in L.A.

Gerard Butler is thankfully doing okay after he was hospitalized for a motorcycle accident in Los Angeles this weekend.

The 47-year-old actor, whose new movie Geostorm hits theaters this Friday, was reportedly run off the road when a car cut him off, according to TMZ.

Someone who witnessed the accident called 911 and Gerry was taken to the hospital by paramedics. There were no broken bones and he was treated for cuts and bruises.

While he is banged up, Gerard will be able to do press for Geostorm this week. He is scheduled to be a guest on The Talk on Friday.

Make sure to always wear a helmet if you are on a motorcycle!