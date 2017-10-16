Top Stories
Alyssa Milano's 'Me Too' Tweet Raises Sexual Assault Awareness

Alyssa Milano's 'Me Too' Tweet Raises Sexual Assault Awareness

Kate Winslet Says She Deliberately Didn't Thank Harvey Weinstein for Her Oscar

Kate Winslet Says She Deliberately Didn't Thank Harvey Weinstein for Her Oscar

Here's How Teresa Giudice's Husband is Faring in Prison

Here's How Teresa Giudice's Husband is Faring in Prison

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 3:49 am

Gerard Butler Hospitalized After Motorcycle Accident in L.A.

Gerard Butler Hospitalized After Motorcycle Accident in L.A.

Gerard Butler is thankfully doing okay after he was hospitalized for a motorcycle accident in Los Angeles this weekend.

The 47-year-old actor, whose new movie Geostorm hits theaters this Friday, was reportedly run off the road when a car cut him off, according to TMZ.

Someone who witnessed the accident called 911 and Gerry was taken to the hospital by paramedics. There were no broken bones and he was treated for cuts and bruises.

While he is banged up, Gerard will be able to do press for Geostorm this week. He is scheduled to be a guest on The Talk on Friday.

Make sure to always wear a helmet if you are on a motorcycle!
Just Jared on Facebook
gerard butler hospitalized after motorcycle accident 01
gerard butler hospitalized after motorcycle accident 02
gerard butler hospitalized after motorcycle accident 03
gerard butler hospitalized after motorcycle accident 04
gerard butler hospitalized after motorcycle accident 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Gerard Butler

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr