Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim & Kourtney!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 8:50 pm

'Halloweentown' Cast Reunites In Real-Life Halloweentown!

The cast of Halloweentown has reunited just in time for the spooky season!

Cast members of the 1998 Disney Channel Original Movie including Kimberly J. Brown, Judith Hoag, Joey Zimmerman and Emily Roeske all got together in the town where the movie was filmed – St. Helens, Oregon.

Every year, the small town celebrates the season with the Spirit of Halloweentown Festival and the cast attended to honor their late co-star Debbie Reynolds.

“What an amazing weekend! Thank you so much to everyone who came to @spiritofhalloweentown! Truly so honored that everyone loves to relive #Halloweentown back where it all began,” Kimberly wrote on her Instagram.

Check out all the photos from the reunion below…
