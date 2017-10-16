Top Stories
Are Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Married? These Photos May Be Proof!

Ed Sheeran Injured in Bicycle Accident (Photo)

Colin Kaepernick Accuses NFL Owners of Collusion

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 10:00 am

'Happy Death Day' Director Talks About Sequel Ideas (Spoilers!)

Happy Death Day was a big hit at the box office this weekend, taking in more than experts initially predicted and landing at number one with $26.5 million!

Now, there is sequel talk and director Christopher Landon is opening up about ideas for a possible second movie. This post obviously includes some spoilers as to what happened at the end of the first movie, so read on at your own risk.

Happy Death Day follows a college student (Jessica Rothe) who relives the same day over and over again and it always ends with her dying. The film ends with her figuring out who the killer is and stopping the time loop.

So, what will happen in a possible sequel?

“I’m trying to keep this close to the vest and be secretive. We don’t want to jinx it. We’re not counting our chickens and we don’t want to operate under the assumption that the movie is going well,” Chris told THR. “We never know how things are going to go. I will say that if we are lucky, and people like the movie and we get to do another one, I do have a sequel ready in my head, and it’s definitely not what anyone is expecting, but it will make a lot of sense.”

“And it will answer a lot of questions that may pop up in the first movie for people. But that’s only if I get to do it. If I don’t, I’m probably just taking it to my grave,” he added.

DO YOU THINK there should be a sequel to Happy Death Day?
happy death day stills 01
happy death day stills 02
happy death day stills 03
happy death day stills 04
happy death day stills 05
happy death day stills 06
happy death day stills 07
happy death day stills 08
happy death day stills 09
happy death day stills 10
happy death day stills 11
happy death day stills 12
happy death day stills 13
happy death day stills 14
happy death day stills 15

Photos: Universal Pictures
Posted to: Christopher Landon, Happy Death Day, Jessica Rothe

