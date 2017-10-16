J.J. Abrams Speaks Out About Harvey Weinstein: 'He's a Monster'

J.J. Abrams is the latest member of Hollywood to speak out about Harvey Weinstein amid the movie producer’s ongoing sexual assault scandal.

The 51-year-old director gave his thoughts on Harvey to THR while at the 15th annual Gala in the Garden at The Hammer Museum on Saturday (October 14) in Los Angeles.

“Someone said to me the other day that they are sick of hearing people talk about how disgusting it is,” the Star Wars: The Force Awakens director said.

“I don’t think enough can be said about how viciously repulsive his abuse of power was. He’s a monster. There are other monsters but there are those who fight monsters and tonight is all about those who fight monsters.”