Mon, 16 October 2017 at 11:35 am

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reunite at Church

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reunite at Church

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck reunited over the weekend to take their three children (not pictured) to church.

The 45-year-old actress and 45-year-old actor were seen arriving separately to the church service on Sunday (October 15) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Ben has been embroiled in controversy this month after Hilarie Burton said he groped her back in 2003. After the story became widespread, Ben issued an apology to Hilarie.

See the photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner together…
