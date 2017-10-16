Top Stories
Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Ed Sheeran Injured in Bicycle Accident (Photo)

Colin Kaepernick Accuses NFL Owners of Collusion

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 1:33 pm

John Cena's Gigantic Biceps Are Pumped Up After a Workout

John Cena leaves the gym in a tight t-shirt with his pumped up biceps bulging out of the sleeves on Sunday (October 15) in Venice, Calif.

The 40-year-old actor and WWE wrestler was seen chatting up some friends before heading on his way.

John has been very supportive of his fiancee Nikki Bella, who is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars. He has been in the audience several times this season to cheer her on. Watch Disney Night tonight!
Photos: BackGrid USA
