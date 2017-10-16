John Dunsworth Dead - 'Trailer Park Boys' Actor Dies at 71

John Dunsworth has sadly passed away at the age of 71.

The Canadian actor is best known for playing Jim Lahey on the hit cult series Trailer Park Boys.

John‘s daughter and Trailer Park Boys co-star Sarah made the announcement via Twitter on Monday (October 16).

“With heavy and broken hearts the family of John F. Dunsworth would like to let people know that our amazing husband, father and grandfather John Dunsworth has passed away,” she wrote. “John left this world peacefully after a short and unexpected illness. The family would like to request that our privacy is respected during this time of grief.”

“We’re in shock and heartbroken by the sudden loss of our dear friend John Dunsworth,” the Trailer Park Boys team added. “We respect the family’s wishes for privacy at this time.”

The series is set to premiere its 12th season on Netflix in the coming year.

John was also known for playing Dave Teagues in the Syfy series Haven, among other film and TV roles.

Our thoughts are with John‘s loved ones during this difficult time.