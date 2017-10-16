Jordan Fisher Earns First Perfect Score of 'DWTS' Season 25 on Disney Night (Video)
Jordan Fisher pulled off a big feat by earning the first perfect score of Dancing With the Stars‘ 25th season only five weeks in!
The 23-year-old entertainer and his partner Lindsay Arnold performed to a song from Moana for Disney night on Monday (October 16) in Los Angeles.
Jordan actually performed the version of “You’re Welcome” that they danced to and it pushed them to a perfect 30 out of 30 points.
We definitely expect to see Jordan in the finals this year after all of his incredible performances so far on the show!