Jordan Fisher Earns First Perfect Score of 'DWTS' Season 25 on Disney Night (Video)

Jordan Fisher pulled off a big feat by earning the first perfect score of Dancing With the Stars‘ 25th season only five weeks in!

The 23-year-old entertainer and his partner Lindsay Arnold performed to a song from Moana for Disney night on Monday (October 16) in Los Angeles.

Jordan actually performed the version of “You’re Welcome” that they danced to and it pushed them to a perfect 30 out of 30 points.

We definitely expect to see Jordan in the finals this year after all of his incredible performances so far on the show!