Mon, 16 October 2017 at 10:08 pm

Jordan Fisher Earns First Perfect Score of 'DWTS' Season 25 on Disney Night (Video)

Jordan Fisher Earns First Perfect Score of 'DWTS' Season 25 on Disney Night (Video)

Jordan Fisher pulled off a big feat by earning the first perfect score of Dancing With the Stars‘ 25th season only five weeks in!

The 23-year-old entertainer and his partner Lindsay Arnold performed to a song from Moana for Disney night on Monday (October 16) in Los Angeles.

Jordan actually performed the version of “You’re Welcome” that they danced to and it pushed them to a perfect 30 out of 30 points.

We definitely expect to see Jordan in the finals this year after all of his incredible performances so far on the show!
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
