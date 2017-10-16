Julianne Moore Stars in New Jewelry Campaign for John Hardy

Julianne Moore stuns in this new photo from the John Hardy “Made for Legends” campaign.

The Oscar-winning actress stars in the campaign alongside model Adwoa Aboah.

“Your legacy is more than what you’ve accomplished – it’s your story, your myth,” Julianne said in a statement.

“Vulnerability to me is pure strength. Self-love, that’s really powerful – I love the idea of gifting yourself. I cover myself in jewelry, I’m obsessed. Jewelry feels like it has got some soul, it’s not afraid to be different. It’s legendary,” Adwoa added.