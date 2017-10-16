Top Stories
Justin Timberlake Goofs Off with Kate Winslet at 'Wonder Wheel' Premiere

Justin Timberlake Goofs Off with Kate Winslet at 'Wonder Wheel' Premiere

Justin Timberlake hams it up while photobombing his co-star Kate Winslet on the red carpet at the New York Film Festival premiere of their movie Wonder Wheel on Saturday (October 14) in New York City.

The official red carpet for the event was canceled amid the controversy surrounding Harvey Weinstein‘s scandal and the film’s director Woody Allen‘s comments about the producer’s alleged actions.

Justin and Kate were joined for photos by Woody and their co-stars Jim Belushi and Juno Temple.

FYI: Justin is wearing Tom Ford. Kate is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress. Juno is wearing a Prada dress.
Photos: Getty
