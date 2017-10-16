Mon, 16 October 2017 at 1:25 pm
Kaia Gerber Spends Time with Parents Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber!
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber had a day out with their daughter Kaia this weekend!
The family stopped by Ivy at the Shore on Sunday (October 15) in Santa Monica, Calif.
If you didn’t know, Kaia walked in several runways for fashion weeks all over the world this month and last month! You can check out a bunch of her runway looks if you missed it.
