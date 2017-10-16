Kaia Gerber Stops for Froyo After Movie Night With Karlie Kloss

Kaia Gerber stepped out to enjoy a frozen treat!

The 16-year-old model and daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber was spotted chowing down on frozen yogurt on Monday (October 16) in Calabasas, Calif.

She rocked a pair of red, white, and black motocross-inspired pants, a white crop top, and black combat boots.

She also sported a leather bag and silver earrings, styling her hair into a ponytail.

Earlier this week, Kaia had fun during a movie night with fellow model Karlie Kloss.

“Tune in #movienightwithkarlie,” Kaia captioned the Instagram photo below.