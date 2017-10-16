Top Stories
Alyssa Milano's 'Me Too' Tweet Raises Sexual Assault Awareness

Ed Sheeran Injured in Bicycle Accident (Photo)

Colin Kaepernick Accuses NFL Owners of Collusion

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 9:01 am

Kate Middleton Displays Tiny Baby Bump Dancing with Paddington Bear!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) had a fun time at an event today when she did a dance with Paddington Bear!

The 35-year-old pregnant royal, along with her husband Prince William and his brother Prince Harry, attended the Charities Forum Event on board the Belmond Britigh Pullman train at Paddington Station on Monday (October 16) in London, England. The Duchess and Paddington did a cute little dance together on the platform ahead of the event.

This is the Duchess’ second public appearance since announcing her pregnancy last month.

FYI: Kate Middleton is wearing Orla Kiely.

