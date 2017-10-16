Kate Middleton Displays Tiny Baby Bump Dancing with Paddington Bear!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) had a fun time at an event today when she did a dance with Paddington Bear!

The 35-year-old pregnant royal, along with her husband Prince William and his brother Prince Harry, attended the Charities Forum Event on board the Belmond Britigh Pullman train at Paddington Station on Monday (October 16) in London, England. The Duchess and Paddington did a cute little dance together on the platform ahead of the event.

This is the Duchess’ second public appearance since announcing her pregnancy last month.

FYI: Kate Middleton is wearing Orla Kiely.