Alyssa Milano's 'Me Too' Tweet Raises Sexual Assault Awareness

Kate Winslet Says She Deliberately Didn't Thank Harvey Weinstein for Her Oscar

Here's How Teresa Giudice's Husband is Faring in Prison

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 6:30 am

Katie Holmes Rides the Subway Just Like the Rest of Us!

Katie Holmes leans against the wall of a subway station while waiting for the train on Friday afternoon (October 13) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress rides the subway just like the rest of us! TMZ even has a photo of her sitting alongside other passengers on the train that day.

Katie was spotted shopping around town after her subway ride.

There are several Katie films that are currently in post-production and will likely get released next year, including the musical drama The Gift and the comedy Coup d’Etat.
