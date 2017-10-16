Kerry Washington, Angela Bassett, Common & More Stars Visit Oprah Winfrey's House for Gospel Brunch!

Oprah Winfrey is enjoying brunch with Kerry Washington, Common, Angela Bassett and a few more of her famous friends!

The media mogul hosted her Gospel Brunch event while celebrating the release of her book The Wisdom of Sundays at her home on Sunday (October 15) in Montecito, Calif.

The event was attended by plenty of major stars, including Diane Warren, Sophia Bush, Peter Roth, Angela Bassett, Ava Duvernay, Niecy Nash, George Lucas, and Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.

During the event, Common and Andra Day performed for the brunch-goers.

“Music, food, and friends. That’s what Sundays are for. #WisdomOfSundays,” Oprah wrote on her Instagram.

The Wisdom of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights from Super Soul Conversations, which features insights from Oprah‘s Super Soul Sunday television show, will be released on October 17.