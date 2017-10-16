Top Stories
Mon, 16 October 2017 at 8:59 pm

Lindsey Stirling Gets Her First 10 for Elegant 'DWTS' Disney Night Performance (Video)

Lindsey Stirling Gets Her First 10 for Elegant 'DWTS' Disney Night Performance (Video)

Lindsey Stirling earned her first 10 of the season for her performance during Disney night on Dancing With the Stars!

The 31-year-old violinist and her partner Mark Ballas did a foxtrot during the live taping on Monday (October 16) in Los Angeles.

Lindsey and Mark‘s dance was set to the tune of “When You Wish Upon a Star” from Pinocchio and the elegant performance earned the duo 28 out of 30 points.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba noted that this was a departure for Lindsey as she danced as herself and wasn’t able to hide behind a character.
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Lindsey Stirling, Mark Ballas

