Luke Evans' New Series 'The Alienist' Debuts New Trailer!

The trailer for the new TNT series The Alienist, starring Luke Evans, has been released!

Luke stars alongside Daniel Bruhl and Dakota Fanning in the psychological thriller, set to premiere on January 22.

The Alienist opens when a series of haunting, gruesome murders of boy prostitutes grips New York City. Newly appointed police commissioner Theodore Roosevelt (Brian Geraghty) calls upon criminal psychologist (aka alienist) Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Bruhl) and newspaper illustrator John Moore (Evans) to conduct the investigation in secret. They are joined by Sara Howard (Fanning), a headstrong secretary determined to become the city’s first female police detective. Using the emerging disciplines of psychology and early forensic investigation techniques, this band of social outsiders set out to find and apprehend one of New York City’s first serial killers.

Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning: The Alienist Official Trailer #2