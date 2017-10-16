Top Stories
Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim &amp; Kourtney!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 11:18 pm

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ashley Graham & Gabrielle Union Get Glam For Golden Heart Awards

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ashley Graham & Gabrielle Union Get Glam For Golden Heart Awards

Maggie Gyllenhaal looked pretty in floral while stepping out at the Golden Heart Awards!

The 39-year-old actress stepped out at the annual award ceremony, which benefited God’s Love We Deliver, on Monday night (October 16) in New York City.

She was also joined at the event by Ashley Graham, Emily Robinson, Serayah, Gabrielle Union and Anna Wintour.

Also in attendance were models Jourdan Dunn, Romee Strijd, Lais Ribeiro, Joan Smalls, Hilary Rhoda, Jasmine Tookes and Jessica Hart.

Other attendees included Broadway stars Rachel Bay Jones, Andrew Rannells and Gideon Glick as well as Amber Valletta, Alexandra Richards, Lola Kirke and Lynda Carter.

FYI: Emily is wearing a Michael Kors dress, Sophia Webster shoes, John Hardy jewelry and carrying a Swarovski bag. Maggie, Romee, Amber, Joan, Serayah, Lais and Hilary are also wearing Michael Kors.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alexandra Richards, Amber Valletta, Andrew Rannells, Anna Wintour, Ashley Graham, Emily Robinson, Gabrielle Union, Gideon Glick, Hilary Rhoda, Jasmine Tookes, Jessica Hart, Joan Smalls, Jourdan Dunn, Lais Ribeiro, Lynda Carter, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Rachel Bay Jones, Romee Strijd, Serayah

