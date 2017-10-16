Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ashley Graham & Gabrielle Union Get Glam For Golden Heart Awards

Maggie Gyllenhaal looked pretty in floral while stepping out at the Golden Heart Awards!

The 39-year-old actress stepped out at the annual award ceremony, which benefited God’s Love We Deliver, on Monday night (October 16) in New York City.

She was also joined at the event by Ashley Graham, Emily Robinson, Serayah, Gabrielle Union and Anna Wintour.

Also in attendance were models Jourdan Dunn, Romee Strijd, Lais Ribeiro, Joan Smalls, Hilary Rhoda, Jasmine Tookes and Jessica Hart.

Other attendees included Broadway stars Rachel Bay Jones, Andrew Rannells and Gideon Glick as well as Amber Valletta, Alexandra Richards, Lola Kirke and Lynda Carter.

FYI: Emily is wearing a Michael Kors dress, Sophia Webster shoes, John Hardy jewelry and carrying a Swarovski bag. Maggie, Romee, Amber, Joan, Serayah, Lais and Hilary are also wearing Michael Kors.