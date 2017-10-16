Maisie Williams Reacts to BFF Sophie Turner's Engagement to Joe Jonas!

Sophie Turner got engaged to Joe Jonas over the weekend, and her Game of Thrones co-star and bestie Maisie Williams took to Instagram to react to the amazing news.

“Congratulations to my beautiful girlfriend on her engagement 💍 This is just one of MANY life milestones we’ll share. Love you both 💗#mophie #jophie #holymoly,” Maisie posted on social media to congratulate her friend.

Maisie isn’t the only one who offered up congratulations to the newly engaged couple. Joe‘s younger brother Nick Jonas also posted a message!