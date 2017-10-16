Top Stories
Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim & Kourtney!

Paul Rudd & Evangeline Lilly Film 'Ant-Man & the Wasp' Together in Costume!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 5:03 pm

Maisie Williams Reacts to BFF Sophie Turner's Engagement to Joe Jonas!

Sophie Turner got engaged to Joe Jonas over the weekend, and her Game of Thrones co-star and bestie Maisie Williams took to Instagram to react to the amazing news.

“Congratulations to my beautiful girlfriend on her engagement 💍 This is just one of MANY life milestones we’ll share. Love you both 💗#mophie #jophie #holymoly,” Maisie posted on social media to congratulate her friend.

Maisie isn’t the only one who offered up congratulations to the newly engaged couple. Joe‘s younger brother Nick Jonas also posted a message!
