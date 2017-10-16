Top Stories
Mon, 16 October 2017 at 3:30 am

Mila Kunis Stops By the Salon to Freshen Up Her Hair

Mila Kunis Stops By the Salon to Freshen Up Her Hair

Mila Kunis chats on her phone while leaving a salon on Friday afternoon (October 13) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 34-year-old actress will be hitting the promo trail very soon as her movie A Bad Moms Christmas is set to hit theaters on November 1.

The film is a sequel to her hit comedy Bad Moms, which also starred Kathryn Hahn and Kristen Bell. The new film follows the ladies as their own moms visit for the holidays. We can’t wait to see it!
Photos: BackGrid USA
