Natalie Dormer Is the Lady in Red at Women of the Year Lunch

Natalie Dormer suits up in red while hitting the red carpet for the Women of the Year Lunch held at the InterContinental Hotel on Monday (October 16) in London, England.

The 35-year-old actress is currently in London while starring in the West End production of the play Venus in Fur.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Dormer

The production is playing a strictly limited nine week run that will end on December 9. Make sure to get your tickets to see the dark comedy live on stage if you’re going to be in the area!