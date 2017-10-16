Nick Lachey Bares His Abs During 'DWTS' Disney Night (Video)

Nick Lachey performs a Jungle Book themed dance during his performance on Dancing With the Stars‘ Disney night on Monday (October 16) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old 98 Degrees singer bared his abs for the first time on the show while wearing a vest with no shirt underneath!

Nick and his partner Peta Murgatroyd earned 22 out of 30 points for their quickstep set to the tune of “The Bare Necessities.”

“Nick actually got the steps down really early in the week so we’ve been spending a lot of time working on his frame,” Peta wrote in her People blog. “Nick has naturally bad posture. He’s always slouching and his shoulders slump forward, so he has to spend every second of the dance thinking about his frame. But he’s also got to remember the steps and perform — I know it’s not easy.”