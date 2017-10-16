Top Stories
Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim & Kourtney!

Paul Rudd & Evangeline Lilly Film 'Ant-Man & the Wasp' Together in Costume!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 6:23 pm

Nicole Kidman Explains Why She Kissed Alexander Skarsgard at the Emmys

Nicole Kidman famously gave her Big Little Lies co-star Alexander Skarsgard a kiss on the lips following his win at the 2017 Emmy Awards and now she’s opening up about it.

After the moment was shown during her interview on The Graham Norton Show last week, Nicole called out the host for being “provocative” and said she kissed her husband Keith Urban too.

“I did kiss him because…but you gotta understand, I did everything with Alex,” Nicole added.

“Alright I’m backin’ off,” she continued. “I’ve got an amazing, supportive, gorgeous husband who I love more than anything in the world and I gave Alex a congratulatory kiss and he’s like a mannequin… I mean, not a mannequin.”


Nicole Kidman Gets Flustered Talking About Alexander Skarsgård
