Nikki Bella Debuts a ‘Coco’ Song During Disney Night on ‘DWTS’ (Video)

While all of the other contestants on Dancing With the Stars danced to songs we already know on Disney night, Nikki Bella danced to one we have never heard before!

The 33-year-old WWE diva had the opportunity of dancing to the song "Remember Me" from the upcoming movie Coco during the episode on Monday (October 16) in Los Angeles.

Nikki and her partner Artem Chigvintsev did a Jazz routine and they earned 27 out of 30 points for the performance, their best score yet!

Watch the great performance below.