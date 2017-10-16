Nikki Bella Debuts a ‘Coco’ Song During Disney Night on ‘DWTS’ (Video)

Nikki Bella Debuts a ‘Coco’ Song During Disney Night on ‘DWTS’ (Video)

While all of the other contestants on Dancing With the Stars danced to songs we already know on Disney night, Nikki Bella danced to one we have never heard before!

The 33-year-old WWE diva had the opportunity of dancing to the song "Remember Me" from the upcoming movie Coco during the episode on Monday (October 16) in Los Angeles.

Nikki and her partner Artem Chigvintsev did a Jazz routine and they earned 27 out of 30 points for the performance, their best score yet!

Watch the great performance below.

Sponsored Links by ZergNet

Top Stories

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr
Sponsored Links by ZergNet
Just Jared Jr
  1. Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas Foxtrot to 'Pinocchio' on DWTS Season 25 Week 5
    Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas Foxtrot to 'Pinocchio' on...
    Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas got the most perfect song for their performance on Dancing with...
  2. Kaia Gerber Keeps It Comfy & Trendy in Motocross-Inspired Pants
    Kaia Gerber Keeps It Comfy & Trendy in Motocross-Inspired...
    Kaia Gerber‘s latest look is both casual and edgy! The model was seen indulging in some...
  3. Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy Star as Mickey & Minnie on Disney Night DWTS Season 25 Week 5
    Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy Star as Mickey & Minnie...
    Victoria Arlen goes high-stepping with a fun Charleston performance on Dancing with the Stars on...
Read more on Just Jared Jr! »