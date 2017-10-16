Top Stories
Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim & Kourtney!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 8:09 pm

Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin have called it quits yet again after reconciling earlier this year.

The former Vampire Diaries co-stars date on and off for the past four years, but fans recently noticed that the actors unfollowed each other on Instagram and now Us Weekly has confirmed the breakup.

Paul and Phoebe previously split in April, but got back together after a month apart. They were last seen together while holding hands in May.

ARE YOU SAD that Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin have split again?
