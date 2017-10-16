Top Stories
Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim &amp; Kourtney!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim & Kourtney!

Paul Rudd &amp; Evangeline Lilly Film 'Ant-Man &amp; the Wasp' Together in Costume!

Paul Rudd & Evangeline Lilly Film 'Ant-Man & the Wasp' Together in Costume!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 6:40 pm

Pink Discusses the Ups & Downs of Her Marriage to Carey Hart

Pink Discusses the Ups & Downs of Her Marriage to Carey Hart

Pink poses for photos while stopping by SiriusXM for an interview on Monday (October 16) in New York City.

The 38-year-old singer recently opened up about her marriage to Carey Hart in a new interview with The Guardian and why she thinks monogamy is hard.

“There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some. And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the shit you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again. Then two weeks later I’m like, things are going so good, you guys. Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?” Pink said.

“Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again,” she added.
Just Jared on Facebook
pink stops by sirius xm 01
pink stops by sirius xm 02
pink stops by sirius xm 03

Photos: Maro Hagopian
Posted to: Pink

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr