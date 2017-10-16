Top Stories
Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim &amp; Kourtney!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim & Kourtney!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 10:20 pm

PLL's Sasha Pieterse Turns Into Ariel for 'DWTS' Disney Night (Video)

PLL's Sasha Pieterse Turns Into Ariel for 'DWTS' Disney Night (Video)

Sasha Pieterse slips into Ariel’s dress while performing a Little Mermaid inspired routine on Dancing With the Stars‘ Disney night on Monday (October 16) in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old former Pretty Little Liars actress and her partner Gleb Savchenko did a rumba to the tune of “Kiss the Girl” from the Oscar-winning movie.

Sasha and Gleb earned 24 out of 30 points for their performance. Watch it below!

During the package played before the dance, Sasha revealed that she has lost 37 pounds so far while appearing on the program.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Gleb Savchenko, Sasha Pieterse

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr