PLL's Sasha Pieterse Turns Into Ariel for 'DWTS' Disney Night (Video)

Sasha Pieterse slips into Ariel’s dress while performing a Little Mermaid inspired routine on Dancing With the Stars‘ Disney night on Monday (October 16) in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old former Pretty Little Liars actress and her partner Gleb Savchenko did a rumba to the tune of “Kiss the Girl” from the Oscar-winning movie.

Sasha and Gleb earned 24 out of 30 points for their performance. Watch it below!

During the package played before the dance, Sasha revealed that she has lost 37 pounds so far while appearing on the program.