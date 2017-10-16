Post Malone Scores First Hot 100 Number One with 'Rockstar'

Post Malone‘s “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage has pushed its way to number one on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the first number one for both of the artists.

This is the fifth rap song to hit number one this year, tying for the most in one year.

Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow” moves back down to number two and Logic‘s “1-800-273-8255″ moves back up to number three, where it had its previous peak.

Taylor Swift went back up to number four with “Look What You Made Me Do” after dropping to number five last week.

Portugal. The Man just earned their first top five hit with “Feel It Still.”