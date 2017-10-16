Top Stories
Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim &amp; Kourtney!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim & Kourtney!

Paul Rudd &amp; Evangeline Lilly Film 'Ant-Man &amp; the Wasp' Together in Costume!

Paul Rudd & Evangeline Lilly Film 'Ant-Man & the Wasp' Together in Costume!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 5:45 pm

Prince Harry Celebrates Inspiring Sick Children & Their Caregivers!

Prince Harry Celebrates Inspiring Sick Children & Their Caregivers!

Prince Harry helped celebrate some of England’s most inspiring people!

The 33-year-old royal stepped out at the annual WellChild Awards on Monday night (October 16) at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, England.

The ceremony helps to celebrate the inspiring qualities of seriously ill children and those that care for them, making sure they’re healthy and happy.

“This is my tenth year as WellChild’s patron and of course I’m honored to be here at another awards ceremony celebrating the powerful work of this organization,” Harry said while on stage.

Earlier in the day, Harry, his brother William and his pregnant wife Kate spent some time with Paddington Bear at the Charities Forum Event.
Just Jared on Facebook
prince harry 2017 wellchild awards 01
prince harry 2017 wellchild awards 02
prince harry 2017 wellchild awards 03
prince harry 2017 wellchild awards 04
prince harry 2017 wellchild awards 05
prince harry 2017 wellchild awards 06
prince harry 2017 wellchild awards 07
prince harry 2017 wellchild awards 08
prince harry 2017 wellchild awards 09
prince harry 2017 wellchild awards 10
prince harry 2017 wellchild awards 11
prince harry 2017 wellchild awards 12
prince harry 2017 wellchild awards 13
prince harry 2017 wellchild awards 14

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr