Prince Harry Celebrates Inspiring Sick Children & Their Caregivers!

Prince Harry helped celebrate some of England’s most inspiring people!

The 33-year-old royal stepped out at the annual WellChild Awards on Monday night (October 16) at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, England.

The ceremony helps to celebrate the inspiring qualities of seriously ill children and those that care for them, making sure they’re healthy and happy.

“This is my tenth year as WellChild’s patron and of course I’m honored to be here at another awards ceremony celebrating the powerful work of this organization,” Harry said while on stage.

Earlier in the day, Harry, his brother William and his pregnant wife Kate spent some time with Paddington Bear at the Charities Forum Event.