Pussycat Dolls' Robin Antin Denies Kaya Jones' 'Prostitution Ring' Allegations

Former Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones made allegations over the weekend that the girl group was actually a “prostitution ring” and they had to “sleep with whoever they say.”

“My truth.I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring.Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $,” Kaya tweeted. “To be apart of the team you must be a team player.Meaning sleep with whoever they say.If you dont they have nothing on you to leverage.”

She continued, “Yes I said leverage. Meaning after they turn you out or get you hooked on drugs they use it against you.Correct.Victimizing the victim again…Why don’t we report it? Because we are all abused! I personally have been warned if I tell I will … you know end up dead or no more career.”

Now, the group’s founder, Robin Antin, is speaking out to The Blast.

She called Kaya‘s statements “disgusting, ridiculous lies,” and said she’s “clearly looking for her 15 minutes.”