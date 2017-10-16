Rosamund Pike Joins 'Three Billboards' Cast at Closing Night of BFI London Film Festival

Rosamund Pike walks the red carpet at the premiere of the movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri on Sunday night (October 15) in London, England.

The Oscar-nominated actress joined the film’s cast for the closing night of the 2017 BFI London Film Festival.

Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell, Woody Harrelson, Peter Dinklage, Kathryn Newton, Clarke Peters, and Sandy Martin were on hand to represent the cast.

The upcoming movie, directed by Martin McDonagh, is set to hit theaters on November 10 and it currently has a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes!

FYI: Rosamund is wearing a Altuzarra dress. Kathryn is wearing a Valentino dress.