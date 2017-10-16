Top Stories
Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Ed Sheeran Injured in Bicycle Accident (Photo)

Ed Sheeran Injured in Bicycle Accident (Photo)

Colin Kaepernick Accuses NFL Owners of Collusion

Colin Kaepernick Accuses NFL Owners of Collusion

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 1:04 pm

Rosamund Pike Joins 'Three Billboards' Cast at Closing Night of BFI London Film Festival

Rosamund Pike Joins 'Three Billboards' Cast at Closing Night of BFI London Film Festival

Rosamund Pike walks the red carpet at the premiere of the movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri on Sunday night (October 15) in London, England.

The Oscar-nominated actress joined the film’s cast for the closing night of the 2017 BFI London Film Festival.

Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell, Woody Harrelson, Peter Dinklage, Kathryn Newton, Clarke Peters, and Sandy Martin were on hand to represent the cast.

The upcoming movie, directed by Martin McDonagh, is set to hit theaters on November 10 and it currently has a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes!

FYI: Rosamund is wearing a Altuzarra dress. Kathryn is wearing a Valentino dress.

Just Jared on Facebook
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 01
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 02
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 03
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 04
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 05
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 06
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 07
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 08
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 09
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 10
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 11
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 12
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 13
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 14
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 15
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 16
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 17
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 18
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 19
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 20
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 21
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 22
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 23
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 24
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 25
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 26
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 27
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 28
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 29
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 30
three billboards cast at closing night of bfi london 31

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Clarke Peters, Frances McDormand, Kathryn Newton, Peter Dinklage, Rosamund Pike, Sam Rockwell, Sandy Martin, Woody Harrelson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr