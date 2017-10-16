Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively's Marriage Works Because Their Jobs 'Are So Weird'

Ryan Reynolds has joined his wife Blake Lively in the Big Apple!

The 40-year-old actor was spotted out and about on Monday afternoon (October 16) in New York City.

Meanwhile, Blake has been keeping busy promoting her new film All I See Is You and rocking a ton of chic outfits.

During an interview, Blake opened up about why her marriage with Ryan works.

“In general, yeah, it’s nice to have somebody who understands what you’re doing. Especially because our job is so weird – we have to, you know, like be married to other people, and it’s all so strange. It’s still strange. It’s never normal, even when we’re both doing it,” Blake explained on GMA.

She added, “But it’s helpful to know that like, oh, when you’re acting like you’re in a relationship with someone [else], that’s not what’s actually happening. Because I have friends who are married to people who aren’t in the business, and they’re like, ‘Oh, so you’re not actually making love in that scene?!’ And I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no, definitely not, no. So yeah, those elements are helpful.’”