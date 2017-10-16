Shania Twain Joins 'Dancing With the Stars' as Guest Judge

Shania Twain is headed to Dancing with the Stars!

The 52-year-old country singer will serve as a guest judge during the ABC reality series’ Movie Night next Monday (October 23), People reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shania Twain

The episode will showcase performances from the remaining couples as they pay tribute to iconic dance moments in movie history.

Previous years have featured choreography inspired by Dirty Dancing, Slumdog Millionaire, Magic Mike, and more.

Shania will also perform her new song “Soldier” from her latest album Now on the show. Now is the first album Shania has released in more than 15 years.

Don’t miss Shania on Dancing with the Stars next Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC!

