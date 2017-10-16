Top Stories
Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim &amp; Kourtney!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim & Kourtney!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 10:49 pm

Shania Twain Joins 'Dancing With the Stars' as Guest Judge

Shania Twain Joins 'Dancing With the Stars' as Guest Judge

Shania Twain is headed to Dancing with the Stars!

The 52-year-old country singer will serve as a guest judge during the ABC reality series’ Movie Night next Monday (October 23), People reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shania Twain

The episode will showcase performances from the remaining couples as they pay tribute to iconic dance moments in movie history.

Previous years have featured choreography inspired by Dirty Dancing, Slumdog Millionaire, Magic Mike, and more.

Shania will also perform her new song “Soldier” from her latest album Now on the show. Now is the first album Shania has released in more than 15 years.

Don’t miss Shania on Dancing with the Stars next Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC!

READ MORE: Dancing With the Stars 2017: Top 9 Celebs Revealed!
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Jamie McCarthy; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Shania Twain

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr