Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim & Kourtney!

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 2:04 pm

Sia Announces Christmas Album with Maddie Ziegler on Cover

Sia is getting ready to release her first-ever holiday album, Everyday is Christmas, and the cover art features her muse Maddie Ziegler in a festive wig!

The album will be released on November 17 and it features 10 songs, including the lead single “Santa’s Coming for Us.”

Sia wrote the collection of original holiday songs with Greg Kurstin.

Festive songs like “Candy Cane Lane,” “Ho Ho Ho,” and “Puppies Are Forever” are anchored by ballads “Underneath The Christmas Lights,” “Snowman,” and “Snowflake.”

We can’t wait to hear the new songs!
Photos: RJ Shaughnessy
