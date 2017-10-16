Taylor Kitsch Talks About Losing 30 Pounds for 'Waco' Role

Taylor Kitsch steps out for an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Monday (October 16).

The 36-year-old actor opened up about losing weight for his role in the new mini-series Waco.

“I lost just around 30 pounds,” Taylor said. He added that he’s still gaining back the weight so he’s “literally eating anything and everything in sight.”

“I had four months to [lose the weight], which is a ‘healthier way’ of doing it. So it’s like six pounds, seven pounds a month, which helps. It’s better than ten or 12,” Taylor said. “I’d get 500 calories at breakfast and then I’d go from veggies in the mid-afternoon to chicken broth after 4 o’clock. And then you go run, and that’s what you get.”