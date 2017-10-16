Top Stories
Mon, 16 October 2017 at 10:27 pm

'The Voice' 2017 - Battle Rounds Night One Results (Spoilers)

The first night of the battle rounds on The Voice took place on Monday (October 16) and six pairs of contestants faced off to stay in the competition.

Each of the judges – Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson, and Miley Cyrus – currently have 12 singers on their teams and they will be cutting the teams in half to keep 24 people on the show. The coaches are able to steal two singers each though, so there were will be 32 total contestants moving onto the next round.

On night one, three of the judges used their first steals, so only three singers actually went home.

Click through the slideshow for the results…
Photos: NBC
Posted to: The Voice

