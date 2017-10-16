Top Stories
Mon, 16 October 2017 at 4:59 pm

'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 48 Revealed for Battle Rounds!

'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 48 Revealed for Battle Rounds!

The battle rounds are about to begin on The Voice‘s 13th season and the 48 contestants who will be competing have been revealed.

Each of the four coaches – Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson, and Miley Cyrus – have 12 contestants on their teams as we head into the battle rounds, where guest mentors will help advise the singers.

History, or rather “herstory,” was made this season as Miley has the first all-female team ever.

We can’t wait to see who makes it to the live shows later this season!

Click through the slideshow to meet the top 48…

