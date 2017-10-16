Top Stories
Mon, 16 October 2017 at 7:38 pm

These Celebs Got Spooked on the LA Haunted Hayride!

These Celebs Got Spooked on the LA Haunted Hayride!

There are so many fun haunted attractions and events to attend in Los Angeles during the month of October and one of them that is being frequented by celebs is the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride!

Pete Wentz and his longtime love Meagan Camper were there at the beginning of the month with a group of friends.

“Thanks to @lahauntedhayride for letting us kick off the best month of the year there 🎃👻,” Pete wrote on Instagram.

Some of the other celebs who have stopped by include Riverdale‘s Madelaine Petsch and boyfriend Travis Mills, Jane the Virgin‘s Jaime Camil, The Mick‘s Thomas Barbusca and sister Brielle, ShamelessEmma Kenney, Lethal Weapon‘s Chandler Kinney, and Awkward‘s Jillian Rose Reed.
Photos: Los Angeles Haunted Hayride
