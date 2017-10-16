Top Stories
Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim & Kourtney!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 8:44 pm

Vanessa Lachey Dances as Snow White for 'DWTS' Disney Night (Video)

Vanessa Lachey Dances as Snow White for 'DWTS' Disney Night (Video)

Vanessa Lachey gets dipped by Prince Charming himself, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, during a dance on Dancing With the Stars‘ Disney Night on Monday (October 16) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old entertainer and former MTV VJ performed a waltz set to the tune of the song “One Day My Prince Will Come” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and it was sung in French!

Vanessa was dressed as Snow White for the performance, for which she earned 24 out of 30 points.

Watch the video below!
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
