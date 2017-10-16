Top Stories
Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim &amp; Kourtney!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 8:27 pm

Victoria Arlen Does a Steamboat Mickey Dance for 'DWTS' Disney Night (Video)

Victoria Arlen Does a Steamboat Mickey Dance for 'DWTS' Disney Night (Video)

Victoria Arlen kicked off Disney night on Dancing With the Stars by throwing it back to the early days and it was so good!

The 23-year-old ESPN reporter and former paralympian did a jazz dance with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy during the live taping on Monday (October 16) in Los Angeles.

Victoria and Val earned a score of 27 out of 30 points for their dance set to the tune of “Steamboat Willie Suite.”

“We’re doing a jazz routine and it is really hard. Val is really raising the bar, so it’s been very challenging but also a lot of fun. There are a lot of moving parts to the dance and that’s the fun thing about jazz, you can do a little bit of everything. We’ve really been able to put our personalities into this routine so I hope that shines!” Victoria wrote in her People blog this week.
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
