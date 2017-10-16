Top Stories
Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim &amp; Kourtney!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim & Kourtney!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 9:58 pm

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 5 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 5 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue if you don’t want spoilers from Dancing With the Stars!

Another contestant has been sent home from the 25th season of Dancing With the Stars and we are down to the final nine.

Each of the remaining 10 teams this week performed a dance set to the tune of a classic Disney song, one of our favorite weeks each season.

At the end of the show, the scores from the night were combined with the votes from last week to determine who was to be eliminated from the competition.

Click inside to find out who went home…

And the eliminated team was…

Sasha Pieterse

Pretty Little Liars actress Sasha Pieterse was partnered with Gleb Savchenko

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr