Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 5 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue if you don’t want spoilers from Dancing With the Stars!

Another contestant has been sent home from the 25th season of Dancing With the Stars and we are down to the final nine.

Each of the remaining 10 teams this week performed a dance set to the tune of a classic Disney song, one of our favorite weeks each season.

At the end of the show, the scores from the night were combined with the votes from last week to determine who was to be eliminated from the competition.

Sasha Pieterse

Pretty Little Liars actress Sasha Pieterse was partnered with Gleb Savchenko