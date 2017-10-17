Top Stories
Tue, 17 October 2017 at 2:00 pm

10 Halloween Couples Costume Ideas for 2017!

Halloween is 2 weeks away and if you need last minute costume ideas for you and your BFF or partner or beau, we have you covered!

This year was big for on-screen couples and pairings, so for our 31 Days of Halloween series here at Just Jared, we’re here to give you some great tips.

Be sure to keep checking out all of our Halloween coverage this year, as we’re serving up lots of fun ideas for the holiday.

Click through the slideshow to check out the top 10 couples costume ideas for 2017…
