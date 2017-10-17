Top Stories
Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

Liam Payne Weighs In on Zayn Malik's Comments About Harry Styles Friendship

Liam Payne Weighs In on Zayn Malik's Comments About Harry Styles Friendship

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 11:55 am

America Ferrera Reveals She was Assaulted as Young Girl

America Ferrera Reveals She was Assaulted as Young Girl

America Ferrera is coming forward about being sexually assaulted as a young girl.

The 33-year-old Superstore star has taken to her Instagram as part of the #MeToo movement, in which women share their stories of sexual harassment or assault, to reveal a heartbreaking story of her being attacked by an older man she knew.

“First time I can remember being sexually assaulted I was 9-years-old,” America wrote in the post. “I told no one and lived with the shame and guilt thinking all along that I, a 9-year-old child, was somehow responsible for the actions of a grown man.”

“I had to see this man on a daily basis for years to come,” America continued. “He would smile at me and wave, and I would hurry past him, my blood running cold, my guts carrying the burden of what only he & I knew — that he expected me to shut my mouth and smile back. Ladies, let’s break the silence to the next generation of girls won’t have to live with this bull–.”

Pictured: America arriving at The Academy Presents: Real Women Have Curves event held at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday (October 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif.


#metoo

A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on

Just Jared on Facebook
america ferrera reveals she was assaulted as young girl 01
america ferrera reveals she was assaulted as young girl 02
america ferrera reveals she was assaulted as young girl 03
america ferrera reveals she was assaulted as young girl 04
america ferrera reveals she was assaulted as young girl 05
america ferrera reveals she was assaulted as young girl 06
america ferrera reveals she was assaulted as young girl 07

Credit: Kevin Winter; Photos: Getty
Posted to: America Ferrera

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Harvey Weinstein says he's still going to make movies - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty are goals in this music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kathy Griffin says she's been blacklisted from Hollywood - TooFab
  • You need to see the new Black Panther trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maise Williams sent a cute congratulatory note to BFF Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas - Just Jared Jr