America Ferrera Reveals She was Assaulted as Young Girl

America Ferrera is coming forward about being sexually assaulted as a young girl.

The 33-year-old Superstore star has taken to her Instagram as part of the #MeToo movement, in which women share their stories of sexual harassment or assault, to reveal a heartbreaking story of her being attacked by an older man she knew.

“First time I can remember being sexually assaulted I was 9-years-old,” America wrote in the post. “I told no one and lived with the shame and guilt thinking all along that I, a 9-year-old child, was somehow responsible for the actions of a grown man.”

“I had to see this man on a daily basis for years to come,” America continued. “He would smile at me and wave, and I would hurry past him, my blood running cold, my guts carrying the burden of what only he & I knew — that he expected me to shut my mouth and smile back. Ladies, let’s break the silence to the next generation of girls won’t have to live with this bull–.”

Pictured: America arriving at The Academy Presents: Real Women Have Curves event held at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday (October 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif.