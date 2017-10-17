Top Stories
Tue, 17 October 2017 at 11:10 am

Beyonce Was Offered This 'Beauty & the Beast' Role

Beyonce Was Offered This 'Beauty & the Beast' Role

Beyonce could have been in the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast, which was released earlier this year.

The director, Bill Condon, revealed the news in an interview. If you didn’t know, Beyonce and Bill worked together on the 2006 hit musical Dreamgirls.

Bill revealed that he tried to get Beyonce to do the role of the French speaking feather duster, Plumette. The role ultimately was played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

“I even tried to get her into Beauty and the Beast, but it wasn’t a big enough part,” Bill told Yahoo Entertainment. “She would have been a good feather duster.”

Photos: Getty
