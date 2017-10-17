Top Stories
Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

Liam Payne Weighs In on Zayn Malik's Comments About Harry Styles Friendship

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 5:35 pm

Blac Chyna Is Suing the Entire Kardashian Family (Report)

Blac Chyna is taking on Rob Kardashian – and the rest of his family, too.

The 29-year-old reality star is suing the Kardashian family, claiming they were responsible for the demise of her show with Rob, Rob & Chyna, according to TMZ.

Chyna is reportedly claiming that the family interfered with shooting the show to the point that E! finally pulled the plug on the production, despite the fact that they were set to go for a second season.

However, sources at the network tell TMZ that a second season was allegedly doubtful given the couple’s split during the first season – and that it was Chyna making it impossible to film with Rob.

Chyna is also suing the family for battery over claims that Rob “brutalized during an April domestic violence incident.”
Credit: Bennett Raglin; Photos: Getty Images
