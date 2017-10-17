Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Hold Hands at ‘All I See Is You’ Premiere

Blake Lively got support from her husband Ryan Reynolds at the premiere of her new film All I See Is You!

The 30-year-old actress and the 40-year-old Deadpool star were spotted holding hands as they attended the special screening on Monday (October 16) in New York City.

Blake stunned in a navy blue, red, and white slashed, sequined jersey, while Ryan matched her in a navy blue suit featuring a grey vest and long coat.

Blake finished off her look with white drop earrings, letting her wavy locks flow freely.

Blake also changed into a metallic silver dress and five other outfits that same day!

Don’t miss All I See Is You when it hits theaters on October 27.

ICYMI, Blake recently opened up about why her and Ryan's marriage works.

FYI: Blake is wearing Monse.