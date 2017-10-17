Bob Weinstein Responds to Amanda Segel's Sexual Harassment Allegation

Bob Weinstein, who is Harvey Weinstein‘s brother, is responding to producer Amanda Segel‘s claim that he sexually harassed her during production of her show The Mist.

“Variety’s story about Bob Weinstein is riddled with false and misleading assertions by Ms. Segel and we have the emails to prove it, but even if you believe what she says it contains not a hint of any inappropriate touching or even any request for such touching. There is no way in the world that Bob Weinstein is guilty of sexual harassment, and even if you believed what this person asserts there is no way it would amount to that,” his lawyer said in a statement (via Deadline).

In addition, The Weinstein Company said, “Bob Weinstein had dinner with Ms. Segel in LA in June 2016. He denies any claims that he behaved inappropriately at or after the dinner. It is most unfortunate that any such claim has been made.”’