Tue, 17 October 2017 at 12:55 pm

Bryan Cranston Reveals How He Kept Grounded Amid 'Breaking Bad' Fame

Bryan Cranston goes pantsless in his new feature for Esquire‘s November 2017 cover story.

Here’s what the 61-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On what prevented him from falling prey to many temptations when he attained global fame with Breaking Bad: “I mean, I was fifty. So I was already formed. Like, the clay was dry.”

On Trump: “There’s no moral foundation to the man.”

On his future: “I think I’ve got maybe another five or six years of what I call punching it in the face, then maybe twenty years of active involvement. After that, who knows?”

For more from Bryan, visit Esquire.com.
bryan cranston esquire november 01
bryan cranston esquire november 02
bryan cranston esquire november 03
bryan cranston esquire november 04

Credit: Marc Hom/Esquire
