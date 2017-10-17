Bryan Cranston Reveals How He Kept Grounded Amid 'Breaking Bad' Fame

Bryan Cranston goes pantsless in his new feature for Esquire‘s November 2017 cover story.

Here’s what the 61-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On what prevented him from falling prey to many temptations when he attained global fame with Breaking Bad: “I mean, I was fifty. So I was already formed. Like, the clay was dry.”

On Trump: “There’s no moral foundation to the man.”

On his future: “I think I’ve got maybe another five or six years of what I call punching it in the face, then maybe twenty years of active involvement. After that, who knows?”

