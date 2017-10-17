Catherine Zeta-Jones Talks Playing Drug Lord Griselda Blanco in 'Cocaine Godmother' at MIPCOM!

Catherine Zeta-Jones keeps it chic and sophisticated while arriving at a press conference for her upcoming Lifetime original movie Cocaine Godmother held during 2017 MIPCOM on Tuesday (October 17) in Cannes, France.

The film is directed by Guillermo Navarro and is based on the life of Miami drug lord Griselda Blanco (Zeta-Jones), one of the original “Cocaine Cowboys” who pioneered the drug trade between Colombia and the U.S. in the 70s and 80s.

“[The goal is] not to homogenize her or find a sympathetic quality, because I don’t think she had one. I applaud Lifetime and A+E. It would have been easy to rose-tint this story,” Catherine expressed at the press conference (via Deadline).

“There was something fantastic about how she was the boss in a dangerous man’s world,” Catherine continued. “You gotta give it to her. I remember saying as bad as she is, I’m going to make people kind of like her.”