Cindy Crawford & Alessandra Ambrosio Look So Chic at Elle Women in Hollywood Event

Cindy Crawford and Alessandra Ambrosio joined forces at ELLE‘s 2017 Women in Hollywood Celebration!

The models both stunned in black and white at the event presented by L’Oreal Paris, Real Is Rare, Real Is A Diamond and Calvin Klein at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Monday (October 16) in Los Angeles.

Cindy rocked a one-shoulder black dress with a white sash design, completing her look with a pair of black heels.

Alessandra showed off her figure in a semi-sheer black jumpsuit featuring sequins and lace, along with shiny black pumps and her hair in an updo.

Also in attendance were Joel McHale, his wife Sarah Williams, Matt McGorry, Jay Hernandez, Niecy Nash, Karen David, Hong Chau, Cara Santana, and Herizen Guardiola.

Also pictured inside: Nina Garcia and Ashley Greene.

FYI: Alessandra is wearing Zuhair Murad with Joelle and DJULA jewelry. Cara is wearing Georges Chakra.

30+ pictures inside of Cindy Crawford, Alessandra Ambrosio, and more at the event…