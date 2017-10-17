Top Stories
Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim &amp; Kourtney!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim & Kourtney!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 3:18 am

Cindy Crawford & Alessandra Ambrosio Look So Chic at Elle Women in Hollywood Event

Cindy Crawford & Alessandra Ambrosio Look So Chic at Elle Women in Hollywood Event

Cindy Crawford and Alessandra Ambrosio joined forces at ELLE‘s 2017 Women in Hollywood Celebration!

The models both stunned in black and white at the event presented by L’Oreal Paris, Real Is Rare, Real Is A Diamond and Calvin Klein at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Monday (October 16) in Los Angeles.

Cindy rocked a one-shoulder black dress with a white sash design, completing her look with a pair of black heels.

Alessandra showed off her figure in a semi-sheer black jumpsuit featuring sequins and lace, along with shiny black pumps and her hair in an updo.

Also in attendance were Joel McHale, his wife Sarah Williams, Matt McGorry, Jay Hernandez, Niecy Nash, Karen David, Hong Chau, Cara Santana, and Herizen Guardiola.

Also pictured inside: Nina Garcia and Ashley Greene.

FYI: Alessandra is wearing Zuhair Murad with Joelle and DJULA jewelry. Cara is wearing Georges Chakra.

30+ pictures inside of Cindy Crawford, Alessandra Ambrosio, and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 01
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 02
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 03
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 04
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 05
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 06
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 07
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 08
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 09
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 10
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 11
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 12
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 13
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 14
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 15
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 16
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 17
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 18
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 19
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 20
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 21
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 22
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 23
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 24
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 25
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 26
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 27
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 28
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 29
cindy crawford and alessandra ambrosio look so chic at elle women in hollywood event 30

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alessandra Ambrosio, Cara Santana, Cindy Crawford, Herizen Guardiola, Hong Chau, Jay Hernandez, Joel McHale, karen david, Matt McGorry, Niecy Nash, Sarah Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr